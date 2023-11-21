 IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the mock test papers for the upcoming JAM 2024 exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially released the mock tests for the Joint Admission Test. IIT Madras has uploaded mock test for all the 7 papers for candidates appearing for JAM 2024 or Masters.

It is mandatory for the candidates to note that the application window for the JAM 2024 exam is now closed. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released on Monday, January 8, 2024.

JAM 2024 exam is all set to be conducted on Sunday, February 11, 2024. All the papers for the exam will be conducted through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The candidates can check and appear for the these mock tests through the official website of JAM i.e. jam.iitm.ac.in.

The candidates should also note that the duration for the exam is set for 3 hours. It is compulsory for the candidates to appear for the exam in English.

The question paper will be divided into 3 sections namely A, B, C. Section will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be in total of 30 MCQ questions with 20 question carrying 2 marks and each and the remaining 10 questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B will contain Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) where the question can have more than one correct answer out of the given choices. This section will contain 10 questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C will contain Numerical Answer Type questions. This section will contain 10 questions carrying 1 mark each and another set of 10 questions carrying 2 marks each.

Read Also
PCMC School Scholarship Exam Toppers Embark On Educational Bharat Darshan Study Tour
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

Indian Gen Z Spend 73% More Time Learning AI Skills Than Other Generations: Report

IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

IIT Madras: JAM 2024 Official Mock Test Out, Check Details

Congress Turning Kota Into Terror Haven: PM Modi Slams Congress Government In Rajasthan Over Paper...

Congress Turning Kota Into Terror Haven: PM Modi Slams Congress Government In Rajasthan Over Paper...

NCERT Panel Recommendation To Include Religious Textbooks In Curriculum Begins Political War

NCERT Panel Recommendation To Include Religious Textbooks In Curriculum Begins Political War

Supreme Court Blames 'Parent Pressure' On Rising Student Suicides In Kota

Supreme Court Blames 'Parent Pressure' On Rising Student Suicides In Kota