PCMC School Scholarship Exam Toppers Embark On Educational Bharat Darshan Study Tour

In a commendable initiative to acknowledge academic brilliance and foster holistic development, 19 outstanding students from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Public Schools, who demonstrated exceptional performance in the 5th and 8th Grade Scholarship Exams, are currently on a special study trip to Southern India.

Accompanied by seven dedicated teachers who played a pivotal role in guiding them through their scholarship exam preparations, the Bharat Darshan Study Tour has been meticulously crafted to provide a blend of enjoyable travel, academic enrichment, and immersion in the historical and cultural richness of Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty, and Coimbatore.

This educational journey not only offers students a chance to explore renowned academic institutions but also provides unique opportunities to interact with scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science. The itinerary aims to provide a comprehensive learning experience, fostering both intellectual and cultural growth among the participating students.