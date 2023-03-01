IIT-Madras in a pact with Denmark to take up research projects on next-generation fuels and energy systems

Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership | Press release

Chennai: India's Premiere institute IIT-Madras signed a pact with Denmark under the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership. The collaboration in the presence of Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian will do research projects on next-generation fuels and energy systems.

Denmark Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Svane and Tamil Nadu industries department, Additional Chief Secretary S Krishnan were also present during the signing of the agreement.

As part of the deal, four projects were launched under the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership. They are expected to accelerate technology development through industry-academia government partnerships, and collaborations with global partners to develop technology solutions among others.

As per the Press release, the Danish minister said, "Today, Denmark is paving the way for investments in new technologies. we see great potential in sharing mutual knowledge with India and its bright engineers, which can help in implementing these technologies." He further added, “Tamil Nadu has identified 15 off-shore locations to establish wind turbines. Denmark is collaborating on a plan to establish the first off-shore wind farm in Tamil Nadu.”

Signing a pact with his Danish counterpart, Mr. S Krishnan said, "Today, we are on the cusp of an important relationship between Tamil Nadu and Denmark in the areas of clean energy, and how to tackle climate change. Tamil Nadu continues to be a leader in renewable energy." He added, “More than 50 percent of the installed capacity in Tamil Nadu are from renewable energy sources with potential for expansion in wind, solar and green hydrogen.”

In another development, Denmark-headquartered multinational company Danfoss said it would take up joint work on drinking water for coastal regions using renewable energy in association with IIT Madras.

The association between Danfoss and the IIT-M is to promote cooperation in engineering education and scientific research.

On the occasion, Danfoss India President Ravichandran Purushothaman exchanged documents with IIT Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) professor Manu Santhanam.