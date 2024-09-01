IIT Madras BS Data Science Admissions 2024 Application Deadline On September 15: Check Who Can Apply?

IIT Madras | File

IIT Madras Admission: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is currently accepting applications for admission to the BS degree program in Data Science for the September 2024 batch. The last date to apply for this program is September 15, 2024. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves. The form has been made available at study.iitm.ac.in.

Directly access the application form by clicking here.

All interested candidates can apply for the IITM BS degree course for Data Science and Applications on the official website of IIT Madras at iitm.ac.in..

Who can apply for admission?

1. Candidates may apply regardless of age or educational background as long as they have completed Class 12 or its equivalent. Those who are eligible can start the program right away. View the approved class 12 equivalents list.

2. Students from any group, stream, or board who took part in the Class 11 final exams are eligible to apply. After passing Class 12, those who meet the requirements can enroll in the program.

The applicants are anticipated to have completed English and math in Class 10.

The following is the application process fee schedule: OBC and General Category applicants must pay ₹3,000. Applicants in the SC and ST categories and those with a disability of at least 40% (PwD) pay a discounted fee of ₹1500. The application fee is additionally waived for SC and ST Category applicants who are PwD (having at least 40% disability) and is only ₹750.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.