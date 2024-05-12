IIT Madras And University Of Birmingham Unveil Joint Master Programme

IIT Madras | File

The University of Birmingham and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are teaming up to launch a brand-new Joint Masters degree in Sustainable Energy Systems. Offering letters for the new course will be starting on June 26, 2024, and applications are currently accessible on the official website.

Graduates of the programme will be prepared to work as professionals in a rapidly expanding sector that is at the forefront of the battle against climate change. Additionally, within globally renowned research groups, the applicants will complete a sizable individual project that will allow them to apply their expertise to real-world problems. Programme participants will get practical industry training as well as a worldwide perspective on sustainable energy.

Students will be able to choose between attending classes in Birmingham and Chennai. The programme allows students to choose whether to finish in Birmingham or at IIT Madras. Students will start the programme by enrolling in classes at IIT Madras and finishing a brief industry experience.

Students can choose between two options: Spend a year studying in the UK, including a research project in Birmingham or Spend six months studying in the UK, then come back to IIT Madras to finish the curriculum and work on a research project there.

Students who successfully complete the course will get a single degree that is jointly granted by both universities.