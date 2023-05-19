IIT Madras and University of Birmingham offer Joint Masters programmes in DS & AI, applications open

IIT Madras and University of Birmingham offer Joint Masters programmes | University of Birmingham & IIT Madras

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and The University of Birmingham have opened applications for their new Joint Masters programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - the first such education partnership between any IIT and a UK Russell Group university.

Successful applicants will study in Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree awarded by both universities.

They will also carry out a substantial research project, giving them an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real world challenges.

The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate.

Students will benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that are going to define the future of global engineering and technology.

The last date to apply for the joint programme is June 11, 2023.

Those students who have a degree in Bachelors of Science and BTech with over 60 per cent are eligible to apply.

Students are also exempted from IELTS/TOEFL/PTE score if they score more than 75 per cent in English from CISCE/CBSE and West Bengal Board in Class 12 and more than 80 per cent in English from any other state board in Class 12.

Students will also benefit from innovative curricula with IIT Madras' award-winning pedagogy and research methodology, awarded the title of Institute of Eminence, as well as IIT Madras excellence in technical education, basic and applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial consultancy.

IIT Madras has been ranked the number one Engineering University in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Agreement to set up the Joint Masters' programmes was reached by Prof. Adam Tickell and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras during a visit to Chennai, in November 2022.

They signed a collaborative Statement of Intent to explore a range of study areas including data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering.

The agreement built further on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2022 where both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, said: "I am delighted and proud of this ground breaking joint degree between the University of Birmingham, ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in the world, and IIT Madras, ranked number 1 in India. The University of Birmingham is a global 'civic' university, and we are proud of our enduring bonds with India. This innovative joint postgraduate programme offers students the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at globally leading institutions in two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both."