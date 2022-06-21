e-Paper Get App

IIT Madras all set to offer new MA Programs

Admission to the two-year M.A. programmes will be based on a soon-to-be-announced entrance examination

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is introducing new M.A. programmes for the 2023 academic session.The rank 1 IIT is doing so to boost their intake and find a diverse pool of applicants who can apply for these programmes.

Each stream has alotted 25 seats for Indian students. On a supernumerary basis, these programmes will be made available to overseas students. The application process will begin in March/April 2023, with classes beginning in July of that year. Admission to the two-year M.A. programmes will be based on a soon-to-be-announced entrance examination instead of the regular HSEE.

