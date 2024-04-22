IIT-Kharagpur To Soon Launch AI Course In B-Tech

File Image

IIT-Kharagpur will launch a four-year BTech programme in artificial intelligence (AI). The introduction of AI education into traditional engineering programmes has advanced significantly with the launch of this project.

IIT Kharagpur declared during its 69th Convocation in 2023 that it will be introducing AI courses, highlighting the significance of integrating AI into a range of academic disciplines. The institute intends to start a BTech programme in artificial intelligence and data science in order to further extend its offerings, even though it already has a Centre of Excellence.

AI-focused B-Tech

According to reports from TOI, IIT-Kharagpur is leading the pack among the top five IITs by launching this AI-focused BTech course. The institute has begun enhancing its infrastructure and laboratory facilities in preparation for the program's rollout.

Approval from the institute's Senate has been secured, although final confirmation from the ministry is pending. A Senate member stated, "Admission to the course will be based on JEE Advanced, with an initial intake capacity of 30 students."

The newly proposed BTech program is structured around five key pillars. These include foundational aspects such as mathematical and algorithmic principles of AI, as well as specialised topics like AI in language and image processing. Additionally, the curriculum will delve into AI applications across diverse sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, as reported by the TOI.

AI-focused M-Tech

Recently, IIT Kharagpur launched an MTech course in artificial intelligence, offering specialisation in data analytics, computer science, electronics, electrical communication, and electrical engineering.

According to the institute's press statement, the MTech curriculum spans four semesters. The initial two semesters focus on theoretical courses, with students given the flexibility to choose elective subjects from a curated list provided by the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and other departments. The latter two semesters emphasise practical project work and internships.

An official highlighted the growing demand for AI expertise across various industries, underscoring the potential for graduates to enter the workforce directly or pursue advanced research through PhD programs.