 IIT Kharagpur Launches Platinum Jubilee Special Drive For Kolkata Research Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Kharagpur Launches Platinum Jubilee Special Drive For Kolkata Research Park

IIT Kharagpur Launches Platinum Jubilee Special Drive For Kolkata Research Park

IIT Kharagpur has launched a Platinum Jubilee special drive for its Kolkata Research Park at Rajarhat, aiming to foster innovation, AI, sustainable energy, and start-ups. The initiative invites faculty, students, alumni, and industry partners to collaborate on R&D, incubation, and technology commercialization, strengthening academia-industry synergy.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kharagpur Launches Platinum Jubilee Special Drive For Kolkata Research Park | File Pic

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur has launched a special drive for its state-of-the-art research park at Rajarhat, the satellite IT-education hub near the eastern metropolis, as part of the initiative to transform the landscape of research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration in the country, Director Suman Chakraborty said Tuesday.

The drive seeks to bring together faculty, students, alumni, industry partners and entrepreneurs and opens a gateway for individuals and organisations to engage with IIT Kharagpur's "rich ecosystem of advanced research, cutting-edge technologies and deep-tech start-ups - in the heart of Kolkata's innovation corridor", the director said, announcing the initiative.

"The IIT Kharagpur Research Park at Rajarhat is envisioned as a vibrant crucible where ideas evolve into solutions with real-world impact. Through this Platinum Jubilee drive, we are inviting our extended family - faculty, students and our powerful global alumni network - to create the next generation of technologies and enterprises that will define India's innovation future," he said.

Read Also
SBI Asha Scholarship 2025 Open For School, UG, PG, IIT, IIM & Overseas; Financial Aid Up To ₹20...
article-image

This is not merely an expansion - it is a transformation, Chakraborty stressed.

FPJ Shorts
'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video
'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

"The Research Park aims to catalyse collaborative ventures in frontier domains, including artificial intelligence (AI), sustainable energy, advanced materials, healthcare technologies, climate resilience, green transportation and smart manufacturing. It offers an integrated environment for R&D partnerships, incubation of start-ups, industry co-location and technology commercialisation, fostering synergy between academia and enterprise," a spokesperson of IIT Kharagpur said.

Through the Platinum Jubilee Special Drive, IIT Kharagpur is offering an array of exclusive propositions - including dedicated innovation suites, start-up incubation opportunities, industry-academia collaborative labs and alumni-led innovation hubs, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation

Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certificate In Quantum Computing & AI/ML To Train Professionals

IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certificate In Quantum Computing & AI/ML To Train Professionals

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...

CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details

CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details