IIT Kharagpur Develops Advanced Foodgrain Processing Technology To Boost Efficiency, Cut Processing Time And Minimise Grain Losses |

Kolkata: Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a technology aimed at making foodgrain processing faster, more efficient and cost-effective, which has been transferred to a private company for commercial application, an institute spokesperson said Monday.

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The technology, developed by researchers from the institute's Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering after extensive research, has been handed over to SKF Boilers and Dryers Pvt Ltd under a formal agreement recently, he told PTI.

The research team was led by Professor Brajesh Kumar Panda and included Professors P Srinivasa Rao and Praveen Kumar Sappati, along with researcher Samaran P.

The technology is expected to improve the efficiency of grain processing at the commercial level and reduce time wastage.

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Researchers believe it could also help minimise foodgrain losses by enabling faster processing and making agricultural produce suitable for consumption and further use.

The agreement was signed on behalf of IIT Kharagpur by Professor Debdeep Mukherjee, Associate Dean of Research and Development. Professor Sandeep D Kulkarni, who oversees the institute's intellectual property and technology transfer activities, along with members of the research team and other faculty members.

The collaboration is expected to extend beyond technology transfer, with both sides exploring opportunities for joint research to develop further solutions in food processing.

The initiative seeks to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by translating research conducted at the institute into practical industrial applications, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)