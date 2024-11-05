IIT Kanpur to Offer BTech and BS Admissions Based on Olympiad Scores

IIT Kanpur |

Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has introduced a new admission pathway for its BTech and BS programs, which will be based on the performance of candidates in international Olympiads.

Under this initiative, IIT Kanpur will reserve seats in five specific departments: Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics & Statistics.

Timeline

The application process for this new admission route will commence in early March 2025. The application window will close by the end of March, following which departments will conduct their screening processes and examinations by May of the respective academic year. Final admission offers will be made in June 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this pathway, candidates must meet the same age criteria as those applying through JEE (Advanced). They should have taken their Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time either in the year of admission or the preceding year, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Furthermore, candidates must have participated in the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject for which they are applying. Candidates who have previously been admitted to IITs through the JoSAA process or those whose IIT admission has been canceled are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process will be carried out in two stages. In the first stage, each department will evaluate applicants based on their Olympiad rankings and shortlist candidates accordingly. Shortlisted candidates will then be required to appear for a written examination, which is mandatory, and may also have to attend an interview, if necessary. At the Institute level, a selection committee, chaired by the Dean of Academic Affairs, will review the recommendations from each department and finalize the admissions.

Shalabh, the Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT Kanpur, stated, "Our Olympiad-based admissions initiative is designed to provide opportunities for the brightest minds who have excelled in international competitions. We are cultivating a diverse academic environment rich in innovation and critical thinking. Our goal is to enhance our academic community with individuals who bring unique perspectives and exceptional analytical skills. Through this initiative, we aim to support and promote innovation in disciplines that are essential to India's growth and global competitiveness."