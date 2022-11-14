e-Paper Get App
IIT Kanpur signs agreement with US university to work in areas of mutual interests

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kanpur signs MOU with US institution Rice University | Twitter/@karandi65
Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and William Marsh Rice University, US, have signed a cooperation agreement at a ceremony held at IIT Kanpur on Monday, November 14.

A delegation from the Rice University made a visit to IIT Kanpur and took stock of various research and development works of the institute.

IIT Kanpur already has an on-campus Rice-IIT-K Collaborative Centre working in the areas of sustainable energy, materials, water, alternative fuels, and much more.

This new agreement offers the two universities newer avenues to work towards collaborative teaching, training, and research in areas of mutual interest.

The agreement sets out guidelines for the two universities to develop joint research and academic engagements broadly in the areas of engineering, sciences, medicine/healthcare, humanities and management/business.

The initial phase of the engagements will focus on the areas of energy/environment, healthcare/biomedical sciences/biomedical engineering and data science/information technology/computer science & engineering.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said: "IIT Kanpur's collaboration with Rice University has been going from strength to strength. Under the Rice-IIT-K Collaborative Centre, we have initiated important joint research, organised a virtual joint symposium for faculty collaborations and have provided once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our students. I am sure this next chapter of our partnership will lead to strengthening our relations further."

Rice President Reginald DesRoches, who sees the continued expansion of Rice Global as a top presidential priority, said: "I believe Rice's partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will be the jewel in the crown of our efforts in India."

As part of this agreement, IIT Kanpur and Rice University will explore opportunities for student exchange activities; joint research and publications; and organising joint conferences and workshops that involve scholars, policy makers, and business leaders from around the world.

On the academic front, the agreement will lead the development of undergraduate or postgraduate coursework units jointly taught by IIT Kanpur and Rice University faculty; and the establishment of a joint PhD/Masters/Bachelors-Master's programme.

