IIT Kanpur Celebrates Annual Day For Persons With Disabilities

IIT Kanpur | File

The annual day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's cell for differently-abled persons (CDAP) was celebrated on January 13, 2024. The event focused on the significance of the international day of persons with disabilities and aimed to raise awareness about the use of sign language for communicating with individuals who are mute or deaf.

IIT Kanpur's director, S Ganesh, shared details about the significant impact of CDAP on the campus and put forward creative ideas to enhance the participation of people with disabilities.

The annual event at the Institute's CDAP demonstrates the institute's commitment to supporting diversity and creating an inclusive environment for people with varying abilities.

IIT Kanpur's chemistry professor, Siddhartha Panda, unveiled a groundbreaking haptic smartwatch and braille learning device aimed at empowering partially blind and visually impaired students. Following this, Ashutosh Modi, a professor in the department of computer science and engineering, shared details about his upcoming project, which focuses on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve sign language comprehension and interpretation.

The occasion featured cultural presentations such as an inspiring poem recited by a young student, a heartening song performed by an MTech student, and a play enacted by children from the Ambedkar Institute. These displays highlighted the abilities and determination of people with disabilities, illustrating the strength of creative expression.

The event was attended by Kaushik Bhattacharya, the Coordinator of CDAP, Raju Kumar Gupta, the chairperson of the student's placement office at IIT Kanpur, and Sandeep Singh, the grievance redressal officer.