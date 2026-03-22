IIT Jodhpur Working On Wearable Patches To Enable Easy Early Detection Of Diseases | File Pic

Jaipur: IIT Jodhpur is developing semiconductor sensors that can be worn as patches on the body for early detection of serious diseases like cancer and real-time health monitoring. These wearable semiconductor devices, being developed at the Hybrid Electric Sensor Technologies Lab of the institute, are considered an important initiative towards disease detection.

This research is being conducted in collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur and is led by Dr. Akshay Moudgil, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Jodhpur.

Soft, flexible, and smart semiconductor devices that can monitor vital physiological and biochemical signals from the human body in real-time are being developed under the research project. These wearable sensors are capable of measuring parameters such as heart rate, muscle signals, body temperature, and skin pressure and are comfortable for long-term use.

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“Many diseases are detected late as continuous monitoring is limited to specialized medical facilities. Our goal is to develop semiconductor devices that can continuously and comfortably monitor body signals, enabling early detection of warning signs,” said Dr. Akshay Moudgil.

A key component of this research is organic electrochemical transistors (OECTs), an advanced class of semiconductor devices particularly suited for interfacing with biological signals and fluids. Unlike traditional rigid electronics, OECT-based platforms enable flexible sensing of both electrical and biochemical properties.

Low-power wearable sensors are being developed using biocompatible hybrid semiconductor materials, which can be fabricated on thin and flexible substrates. This allows these devices to conform to the skin, enabling continuous and non-invasive monitoring.

Dr. Maudgil Explains

Dr. Maudgil explained, “We are trying to find out whether a single semiconductor platform can simultaneously measure both the body's electrical activities and biochemical signals associated with disease. Through OECT technology, we are developing compact wearable devices to monitor heart activity, muscle responses, and disease-related biomarkers.”

The research team is developing biochemical sensors capable of identifying clinically significant biomarkers present in biofluids such as saliva, serum, and blood. It is likely to be useful in dental clinics, rural health camps, and mobile diagnostic services.

Additionally, the lab is developing various wearable sensors for general physical health monitoring, including soft ECG patches for cardiac monitoring, EMG sensors for tracking muscle activity, and pressure and temperature sensors capable of detecting early signs of pressure ulcers in vulnerable patients.

This technology could also prove immensely useful in the defense sector and in extremely harsh environments. By integrating these flexible semiconductor sensors into uniforms or wearable patches, it becomes possible to monitor the physical stress experienced by soldiers—such as cardiac load, dehydration, fatigue, heat stress, and muscle strain.

Dr. Maudgil said that in the defense sector, such devices can aid in the real-time physiological monitoring of personnel operating in the field. This will enhance decision-making capabilities, reduce stress-related injuries, and bolster mission readiness in challenging environments.

These prototypes, developed at IIT Jodhpur, have demonstrated encouraging results in laboratory trials. Their features include reliable physiological signal acquisition, effective performance under conditions involving heat and perspiration, and low-energy consumption.