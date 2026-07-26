IIT Jodhpur Researchers Decode Brain Mechanisms Behind Attention, Memory And Emotions

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) | X @iitjodhpur

Jaipur: What happens inside the human brain when we struggle to hear someone in a crowded room? How do our emotions fluctuate in uncertain situations? Why do some people maintain sharp memory even in old age, while others experience cognitive decline? And how does the brain instantly redirect attention to a sudden danger on the road?

Research focuses on brain's information processing abilities

Researchers at the Cognitive Brain Dynamics Lab (CBDL) at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) are working to answer these fundamental questions. Led by Dr. Dipanjan Roy, Professor, School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, the laboratory is conducting cutting-edge neuroscience research aimed at understanding the neural mechanisms underlying attention, memory, emotion, speech perception, and cognitive resilience.

Supported through multiple nationally funded projects of the Government of India, the work is contributing to the development of future healthcare technologies, brain-inspired artificial intelligence, and interventions for neurological and mental health disorders.

By combining neuroscience, artificial intelligence, advanced brain imaging, computational modeling, and signal processing, the team is uncovering how the brain processes information, responds to distractions, manages emotions, and remains resilient in the face of challenges.

“The human brain is arguably the most complex system known to science. Our goal is to understand how the brain processes information, adapts to uncertainty, and remains resilient across different stages of life. The knowledge generated through our research can contribute to addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges, including age-related cognitive decline, mental health disorders, and communication impairments,” said Dr. Dipanjan Roy.The laboratory's most exciting breakthroughs focus on how the brain integrates information from multiple senses while understanding speech. In everyday life, people often rely not only on what they hear but also on visual cues such as lip movements to comprehend speech, particularly in noisy environments.

Study explores how brain understands speech

The researchers have demonstrated how subtle electrical stimulation of the brain can influence the way auditory and visual information are integrated. By studying brain oscillations—rhythmic electrical activities often referred to as “brain waves”—the team has shown that specific neural frequencies can alter speech perception and even create speech-related perceptual illusions. These findings open new possibilities for developing advanced assistive technologies for individuals with speech and hearing disorders and may contribute to the next generation of auditory prosthetics.

Unlocking the Secrets of Memory and Healthy Aging

Researchers at IIT Jodhpur are investigating how different forms of attention influence working memory—the brain’s ability to temporarily store and manipulate information.

Using electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and sophisticated computational methods, the team studies how aging affects memory performance and attentional control. Their findings are helping scientists identify neural signatures associated with healthy aging and cognitive decline.

The research has important implications for early detection and intervention in age-related neurological conditions such as Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Frontotemporal Dementia, offering hope for more effective diagnostic tools and therapeutic strategies in the future.

Understanding Real-World Emotions to Combat Mental Health Disorders

Addressing mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder that are affecting millions of people worldwide, the Cognitive Brain Dynamics Lab is employing advanced functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) techniques and naturalistic experimental settings that closely resemble real-world experiences. By studying how individuals process emotionally charged and uncertain situations, researchers are identifying neurocognitive markers associated with common mental health disorders across different age groups.

Supported through national mission-mode projects, this research aims to build a scientific foundation for future technologies capable of improving diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of mental health conditions, ultimately contributing to better emotional well-being and quality of life.

How the Brain Reacts to Sudden Distractions

Imagine crossing a busy street and suddenly noticing a speeding vehicle approaching. The brain's ability to rapidly redirect attention toward unexpected events is essential for survival.

Researchers at IIT Jodhpur have identified specific brain networks and neural oscillations involved in this process. Their work reveals how the brain distinguishes between important and irrelevant distractions and how attention is reoriented under different real-world conditions.

The findings could have far-reaching applications in understanding neurodevelopmental and attention-related disorders, including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and may support the development of future interventions designed to improve attentional control and cognitive performance.

The research being conducted at IIT Jodhpur seeks to translate scientific discoveries into real-world impact. From improving communication technologies and supporting healthy aging to addressing mental health challenges and neurological disorders, the outcomes of these studies have the potential to influence healthcare, education, assistive technologies, and artificial intelligence.

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