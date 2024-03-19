IIT Jodhpur Invites Applications For M.Tech And Ph.D. Programs For 2024 Academic Session

IIT Jodhpur Campus | IIT Jodhpur

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur is currently accepting applications for its M.Tech and Ph.D. programs for the 2024 Academic Session. Interested individuals can apply for various M.Tech specializations offered by different departments and schools within the institute.

The deadline for application submission is April 20th, 2024 for all M.Tech programs. Detailed information about the programs can be found on the institute's official website at https://www.iitj.ac.in/.

IIT Jodhpur offers an extensive selection of postgraduate programs, including M.Tech in Robotics and Mobility Systems, Intelligent Communication Systems, Materials Engineering, Bioscience and Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Physical Systems, Sensors, and Internet of Things, among many others.

The process of selecting candidates for shortlisting is determined by their performance in competitive exams like GATE and JAM. It is worth mentioning that there has been a notable rise in the minimum and maximum GATE scores of the chosen candidates in all categories and programs last year, compared to previous years.

Highlighting the courses for which applications have been invited, Dr. Soumava Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, "In the past couple of years, we have developed some of the finest curriculum for post graduate studies, which will equip our students with cutting-edge research exposure and provide a sound academic background for future development of the country.”

Dr. Soumava Mukherjee added, “In IIT Jodhpur, the student will get immense flexibility to choose his/her academic curriculum among a variety of courses across the discipline ranging from engineering, science, management as well as in liberal arts.”

Further, Prof. Shree Prakash Tiwari, Chairman, Admission Committee (UG & PG), IIT Jodhpur, said, “Like the previous year, the institute is participating in the centralized admission procedure through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) for offering admission to the candidates. The first round of offer will be released in the 2nd week of May and there will be a total of 10 rounds of offer.”

To be considered eligible, potential candidates must meet the following requirements. They must have a bachelor's degree in engineering or science from a four-year program. Alternatively, a master's degree in science, MCA, Pharmacy, Medical Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, or a related field is also acceptable.

Candidates should have achieved a minimum of 60% marks (for GEN/OBC category) or 55% marks (for SC/ST/PD category) in their qualifying degree, or as specified by the university/institute. Alternatively, a minimum CGPA of 6.0 (for GEN/OBC category) or 5.5 (for SC/ST/PD category) on a scale of 10 is also acceptable. Candidates from CFTI with a CGPA/CPI higher than 8 may be given preference.

Additionally, to be eligible for Assistantship/Fellowship as a Full-time Regular, applicants must meet one of the following criteria: possess a valid GATE score, be exempted from GATE as per the MHRD circular, have passed an equivalent National Examination, or have successfully completed the written test and/or interview conducted by IIT Jodhpur.

Applicants applying as part-time, part-time online, external, or employer-sponsored must have a minimum of two years of work experience in industry, R&D laboratories, or academic institutions after obtaining their qualifying degree. Additionally, they must successfully pass the written test and/or interview conducted by IIT Jodhpur during the registration process.

Furthermore, there are a variety of programs available in the field of Medical Technologies, including Masters and Masters-Ph.D. programs. Additionally, there are Dual Degree programs that combine a Master of Technology with a Ph.D. in various specializations.

Other programs include a Master of Science in Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Digital Humanities, and Computational Social Science. There are also combined programs such as a Master of Science-Master of Technology in Data and Computational Sciences, Physics, and Materials Engineering.

For those interested in research, there is a Master of Science by research available in domains like Brain Science and AI-based Precision Healthcare. Lastly, there is a Master of Design (MDes) program that focuses on the intersection of design, technology, and innovation.