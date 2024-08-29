 IIT JAM 2025 Registration Opens September 3; Check List Of Documents You Need Here!
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Opens September 3; Check List Of Documents You Need Here!

The IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 will be held on February 2. Applicants can register online at jam2025.iitd.ac.in until October 11, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
IIT JAM 2025 |

IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: The application process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will open on September 3, 2024. Applicants who wish to take the examination will be able to access the registration link on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

There are no age restrictions and candidates of any nationality can take the IIT JAM exam. Those who finish their prerequisite degrees by 2025 are also qualified to sit for the test.

Degrees You Can Pursue With IIT JAM

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

The application deadline for the aforementioned exam is October 11, 2024.

Date of Exam: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Format: Seven subjects (Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics) are covered in a computer-based test (CBT).

Locations: Around 100 Indian cities will host the event.

All nationalities are eligible, and there is no age limit. Those who finish their prerequisite degrees by 2025 are qualified.

How Can I Register For IIT Jam 2025?

Step 1: Visit jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Look for the homepage application link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information now.

Step 4: Provide accurate information when completing the application form.

Step 5: Upload the appropriate and legitimate documents.

Step6: Pay the application fee.

Step7: Send the form to finish the registration procedure.

Step 8: Download and save a copy for later use.

Important Points To Note

A candidate should only submit one application, even if they would like to take two test papers. If a candidate submits more than one application, they could be rejected. As a result, DO NOT submit multiple applications.

A single email address may only be used for one registration per candidate, and that candidate may not use another person's address.

Candidates must submit a valid email address, as this will be the address for all correspondence with the JAM 2025 candidate. Moreover, candidates must provide their personal mobile number. It is advised that they continue using this number all the way through the admissions process.

Applicants are asked to periodically check the website for updates and/or information regarding the status of their applications. Also, they ought to review the messages that were sent to the registered phone number and email address.

