IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply

IIT JAM 2025 | Official Website

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will conclude the registration process for the IIT JAM tomorrow, i.e., October 18, 2024. This test is required for students who wish to enroll in MSc and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutes.

The registration link for the 2025 IIT JAM is now available on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. We advise all applicants to register as early as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.

For students planning to fill out the IIT JAM application form for 2025, they will need to visit the JOAPS portal. They must provide basic personal information, academic qualifications, preferred study center city, ID/cards, and pay the IIT JAM registration fees.

Important dates

- Final date for registration of IIT JAM 2025: October 18, 2024

- Date of IIT JAM Examination: February 02, 2025

- Release Date of IIT JAM Results: March 16, 2025

How to register?

1. Visit the JOAPS portal - jam2025.iitd.ac.in

2. Register using personal and academic details

3. Fill out the application form by uploading a photograph and other required documents such as a signature.

4. Pay the IIT JAM application fee for the year 2025.

5. Verify the information and complete the application form.

The IIT JAM exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2025.

The exam will take place at 100 exam centers across the countryy and will admit students in courses offered in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Economics and Mathematics.