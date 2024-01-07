IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow: Key Dates And How To Download

IIT Bombay to Release CEED and UCEED 2024 Admit Cards Tomorrow | Representational pic

In a significant update for candidates gearing up for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced that the admit cards will be released on January 8, 2024. The examination itself is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024, with results expected to be disclosed on March 22.

Key Dates:

Admit Card Release: January 8, 2024

Examination Date: February 11, 2024

Results Announcement: March 22, 2024

Test Papers:

The JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test featuring seven distinct test papers, namely:

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

How to download admit card:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 at jam.iitm.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the "JAM 2024 Admit Card" link.

Enter your login details as prompted on the page.

Download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card to your device.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

Examination Format:

IIT JAM 2024 test papers will consist of three types of objective questions:

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming examination, candidates are advised to stay updated and promptly download their admit cards to avoid any last-minute hassles. For further information and updates, visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024.