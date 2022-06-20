IIT innovations: Learn what unfolded in India's top colleges this week

Indigenous 3D Printer

Army Training Command and IIT Madras to set up 5G Testbed

Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) are collaborating to build a 5G testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication in Mhow, Indore. The agreement will make it easier for the Indian Army to employ 5G technology in its operations, particularly along its borders. In the presence of Army officials and IIT Madras faculty, Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command Shimla, and Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, signed an MoU toward this collaboration today (20th June 2022).

Indigenous Metal 3D Printer for Aerospace, Defence, and General Engineering Applications

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur have built a metal 3D printer using Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology. Except for the laser and robot systems, every component of this Metal 3D printer is designed and built in India. The project's major goal is to bring Metal 3D printers to a wider audience by lowering their cost. With metal powders manufactured in India, this machine can print 3D items. This machine also includes India's first state-of-the-art variable spot size laser optics for laser cladding and additive manufacturing processes without sacrificing laser beam uniformity.

Summer Program to connect Rural Students with STEM

From the 20th to the 25th of June 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will host an Outreach Program for Rural School Students through a Summer Program on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The goal is to inspire young pupils to think creatively and innovatively in order to develop scientific and technological knowledge.

