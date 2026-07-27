IIT Guwahati BTech Student Found Dead On Campus; Police Probe Suspected Suicide | Representational Image

Guwahati: A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute's campus in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, and the preliminary findings suggested that the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the institute's academic complex.

His body was recovered from the spot and sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report and completion of the investigation.

Kamrup Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the incident.

Investigators said they are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the death and have not reached any final conclusion.

Statements of students and institute officials are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Sources within the institute said Singh was known for his outstanding academic performance and had recently secured an internship with global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

Expressing grief over the student's death, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal described the incident as a profound loss for the institute.

In a message to the campus community, he said the institute was in close contact with the bereaved family and was extending all possible support during this difficult period.

The incident has once again brought the issue of student mental health and campus well-being into focus.

IIT Guwahati had reported four student suicides in 2024, prompting discussions on the need for stronger counselling mechanisms and measures to address academic and psychological stress among students.

If the current case is confirmed as a suicide following the investigation, it would be the first such incident reported at IIT Guwahati in 2026.

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