NEET-UG Exam: SC To Examine Nandan Nilekani Panel Recommendations Before Decision On Pen-and-Paper Format

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The Supreme Court will first examine the recommendations of a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani before taking a decision on whether the NEET-UG examination should be shifted from the existing pen-and-paper format to an online, computer-based test.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe made the observation on Monday while hearing a petition filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh in connection with the NEET-UG examination and the demand for conducting the medical entrance test in computer-based mode.

The court indicated that such a major change in the country's largest medical entrance examination would require strong safeguards, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity and protection of sensitive candidate data.

"We need some additional safeguards with respect to cyber security, database protection," the bench observed, adding that the transition would also require "some out-of-the-box suggestions".

Supreme Court to examine expert panel report

The Centre informed the court that it had taken the concerns surrounding the NEET examination seriously and had constituted a high-level committee to suggest measures to strengthen the examination system.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench about the task force constituted by the government. The panel was announced by the Prime Minister and is headed by Nandan Nilekani.

The committee includes former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

After hearing the submissions, the bench decided to post Singh's petition for further hearing on August 3. The court is expected to consider the recommendations of the expert panel before proceeding further on the issue.

Earlier plea for urgent hearing

The Supreme Court had earlier, on June 1, declined to urgently hear Singh's plea seeking a re-test of NEET-UG 2026 in computer-based mode on June 21.

The latest proceedings, however, have brought the issue of a possible shift to online testing back into focus. The court's observations suggest that while a computer-based NEET could be considered as part of wider examination reforms, issues such as cybersecurity, database protection and the safety of the examination process would need to be addressed first.