IIT-Gandhinagar To Launch B.Tech in AI From Upcoming Academic Session

To meet demand in the market, IIT Gandhinagar is starting a B Tech course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the upcoming academic year 2023-24. IIT Hyderabad was the first Indian institute to introduce B. Tech (AI) in 2019. Meanwhile IIT-Patna has also launched a full-time degree course in AI and data science this January. IIT-Guwahati launched a BTech in Data Science and AI (DSAI).

B Tech in Artificial Intelligence course is designed to allow students to create smart machines, apps, or applications that combine pioneer machine learning, analytics, and visualisation technology.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning's main objective is to program computers to use example data or knowledge to solve a specific problem.

Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "The Institute is rapidly expanding its intellectual capital, research and educational facilities and physical infrastructure. The undergraduate curriculum was revised this year to adapt to rapidly-evolving technology. With the introduction of BTech in AI, we will enable students to build systems that harness data collection and computation to solve important global challenges."

"Apart from statistical and computational techniques, this program emphasises responsible use of AI and developing interdisciplinary domain knowledge", he added.

The Premeire Institute in Gujarat has recently inaugurated ‘Gordhanbhai B Gelot Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science’ to foster a diverse and collaborative ecosystem in the fields of data sciences, machine learning, artificial intelligence and applied mathematics.

IIT Delhi offers Ph.D. program under the school of Artificial Intelligence. The institute also offers a certification course spanning 6 months on AI.