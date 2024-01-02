IIT Gandhinagar Launches Master's Program In Cognitive Science

IIT Gandhinagar | IIT Gandhinagar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -Gandhinagar has started the application procedure for the Master's program in Cognitive Science as part of the Interdisciplinary Program in Cognitive and Brain Sciences.

IIT Gandhinagar has set up a Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences to advance top-notch research in the cutting-edge fields of cognitive science, according to a press release by the premiere institute.

The IIT said that it was the pioneer among the IITs to launch the M.Sc. Program in Cognitive Science in 2013 and a PhD program in Cognitive Science in 2010.

For admissions, candidates need to undertake an online written examination and appear for interviews that will be conducted in offline mode.

Applications for the course can be obtained from https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/.

For financial support, eligible candidates admitted to the M.Sc. (Cognitive Science) program can apply for the ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities Program’.

IIT Gandhinagar also promotes students of the M.Sc. in Cognitive Science program to present their research work at national and international conferences. The institute also provides travel scholarships of up to Rs. 60,000.

Students are encouraged to take courses from other disciplines

Prof. Sameer Dalvi, Head of the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences said that the M.Sc. in Cognitive Science offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition.

Dalvi also said that course offers the flexibility to tailor it according to the interest of students.

“Students are encouraged to take courses from other disciplines, creating a vibrant learning environment,” said Prof Dalvi.

A total of 120 alumni, including 103 MSc and 17 PhD graduates Had been a part of IIT Gandhinagar’s M.Sc in Cognitive Science program.

Furthermore, the majority of individuals with PhDs have secured roles in academia as Assistant Professors at different institutions across country such as IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Roorkee, among others.