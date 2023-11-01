 IIT Delhi Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 3rd Case In 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 3rd Case In 2023

IIT Delhi Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 3rd Case In 2023

The deceased Pranav Jain was a student at the Textile department in the premiere institute.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi

In a series of suicides within educational institutions across the country, another tragic incident has come to light. According to reports and social media posts on X, a fourth-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute (IIT) -Delhi allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased Pranav Jain was a student at the Textile department in the premiere institute.

Taking to X, Voice of IITD writes, "once more, we're faced with the heart-wrenching news of a B.tech student, Pranav Jain from the Textile Department, who lived in Vindyanchal Hostel, tragically taking his own life."

Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay expressing their concern writes, “We have lost count of the total number of students who we lost this year.” 

This is the third incident of suicide by the student of IIT Delhi in 2023. Earlier in September, a 21-year-old student of B.Tech final year died by suicide after failing to clear some exams.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

Read Also
IIT-Delhi Student Hangs Self, Second Case Of Suicide In 2 Months
article-image
Share your feelings

Share your feelings | AASRA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility