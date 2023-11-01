IIT Delhi Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide; 3rd Case In 2023

IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi

In a series of suicides within educational institutions across the country, another tragic incident has come to light. According to reports and social media posts on X, a fourth-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute (IIT) -Delhi allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased Pranav Jain was a student at the Textile department in the premiere institute.

Taking to X, Voice of IITD writes, "once more, we're faced with the heart-wrenching news of a B.tech student, Pranav Jain from the Textile Department, who lived in Vindyanchal Hostel, tragically taking his own life."

Once more, we're faced with the heart-wrenching news of a https://t.co/4CMvGM1XqY student, Pranav Jain from the Textile Department, who lived in Vindyanchal Hostel, tragically taking his own life. @iitdelhi @careers360 @AppscIITb @the_hindu @TheQuint @ThePrintHindi — Voice Of IITD (@VoiceofIITD) November 1, 2023

Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay expressing their concern writes, “We have lost count of the total number of students who we lost this year.”

This is the third incident of suicide by the student of IIT Delhi in 2023. Earlier in September, a 21-year-old student of B.Tech final year died by suicide after failing to clear some exams.

Third suicide from @iitdelhi this year. We have lost count of the total number of students who we lost this year. https://t.co/nKh1lSptpQ — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) November 1, 2023

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

Share your feelings | AASRA

