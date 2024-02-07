IIT Delhi Recruitment Exams 2023: Date Announced For Non-Teaching Posts | NTA

IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi official website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi recruitment exams 2023 for non-teaching posts. Scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024, the exams will cover various positions categorized into three groups: Technical Officer (Group A), Junior Technical Officer (Group B), and Technical Assistant (Group C).

Exam Details and Centers

According to the official notification released by the NTA, the examination centers will be located exclusively in Noida. Admit cards containing crucial details such as the examination date, time, center, along with instructions, will be issued three days before the exam date.

Candidates who have applied for these positions are urged to stay updated by regularly visiting the NTA website nta.ac.in and the specific IIT Delhi recruitment portal iitd.nta.ac.in. It is advisable to remain vigilant for any updates or changes regarding the examination process.

With the exam date approaching, candidates are encouraged to prepare diligently and ensure compliance with all examination guidelines provided by the NTA.