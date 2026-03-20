IIT Delhi Receives ₹75 Crore Donation From Alumnus Anant Yardi

IIT Delhi | File Pic

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has received contribution of Rs 75 crore from its alumnus and Board Chairman and Founder of Yardi Systems, Anant Yardi, for supporting the institute's cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence, officials said on Thursday.

Yardi (79), a 1968-batch alumnus, had earlier also pledge Rs 75 crore contribution to his alma mater.

"A significant portion of the contribution has been earmarked for the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi. A part of the contribution will be directed towards IIT Delhi’s Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the campus experience and supporting future growth," an IIT Delhi statement said.

"The first phase of this programme focuses on the development of housing and a new academic building - critical additions to accommodate the institute's expanding academic and residential needs," it added.

Established in September 2020, Yardi ScAI is dedicated to advancing education and research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary applications.

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These include domains such as healthcare, materials science, robotics, Industry 4.0, weather prediction, and transportation. The school brings together over 40 faculty members from multiple departments, fostering a collaborative and application-driven research ecosystem.

"I am deeply grateful to IIT Delhi for the strong educational foundation that prepared me to tackle life’s challenges and pursue the many opportunities that came my way," Yardi said.

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