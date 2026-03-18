MHT CET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Follow Soon

Website: https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

MHT CET 2026: An important notification about the city information slip and the MHT CET 2026 final admit card has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The Provisional Hall Ticket (Exam City Intimation Slip) has been released by the CET Cell in accordance with the notification. The exam city information slip will include details about the city where the candidate's testing facility will be situated.

The official website has already released the schedule for the MHT CET 2026 final exam.

MHT CET 2026 Exam Schedule

Technical Education Department CETs

MAH-M.HMCT CET 2026: March 25, 2026

MAH-MCA CET 2026: March 30, 2026

MAH-B.Design CET 2026: May 4, 2026

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2026: April 6 to April 8, 2026

MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group): April 11 to April 20, 2026

MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group): April 21 to April 26, 2026

MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026: April 28 to April 30, 2026

Additional / Second Phase Exams

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2026 (Second Phase): September 5, 2026

MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group - Additional): May 10 to May 11, 2026

MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group - Additional): May 12 to May 16, 2026

Higher Education Department CETs

MAH-M.P.Ed CET 2026: March 24, 2026

MAH-M.P.Ed Field Test (Offline): March 25, 2026

MAH-M.Ed CET 2026: March 25, 2026

MAH B.Ed ELCT-CET & MAH-B.Ed (General & Special): March 27 to March 29, 2026

MAH LLB (3 Years) CET 2026: April 1 to April 2, 2026

MAH-B.P.Ed CET 2026: April 4, 2026

MAH-B.P.Ed Field Test (Offline): April 5 to April 7, 2026

MAH B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) CET 2026: September 4, 2026

MAH LLB (5 Years) CET 2026: August 5, 2026

MHT CET 2026: Exam city intimation slip

The MHT CET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is a preliminary document that provides candidates with information about the city of their examination center. About three to four days prior to the dates of the corresponding CET exams, the Final Admit Card will be accessible via the login.

Direct link for official notification

MHT CET 2026: Steps to download exam city intimation slip

The exam city information slip, or MHT CET 2026 provisional admit card, is accessible through the candidate's login. To apply, follow the instructions listed below.

Step 1: Go to MHT CET's official website

Step 2: Click on the CET 2026 portal link

Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 4: Select the Exam City Information Slip URL.

Step 5: Download for additional information

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.