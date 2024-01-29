 IIT Delhi Invites PhD Holders For Principal Project Scientist Position With Hands-On THz Spectroscopy Experience
IIT Delhi Invites PhD Holders For Principal Project Scientist Position With Hands-On THz Spectroscopy Experience

It will be preferred to have professional experience in AI/ML data analysis.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
IIT Delhi Invites PhD Holders For Principal Project Scientist Position With Hands-On THz Spectroscopy Experience | Representational Image

For the position of Principal Project Scientist, IIT Delhi is inviting qualified individuals to walk in for an interview and test. The project is called Development of THz and ULF-Raman spectral database of compounds and illicit drugs/phantoms.

The candidate will be employed on a contract basis for the project with consolidated pay that will be renewed annually or for the duration of the project, whichever comes first.

A salary of ₹ 56,000-60,000, 64,000-69,000, 74,000-79,000 per month would be awarded for this role.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants may apply for the position if they have a PhD in material science, electrical engineering, or physics with a first-class ranking or its equivalent from an earlier degree. The candidate must possess the necessary hands-on, proven THz spectroscopy experience.

How to apply?

The scheduled date for the walk-in test and walk-in interview is January 31, 2024. For the test, interested and qualified applicants should visit the Department of Physics on the campus of IIT Delhi by 2:30 pm. Candidates can visit the institute's official website for more thorough information.

On the day of the interview, candidates must provide all necessary information about their educational background, including the percentage of marks earned on each exam, a breakdown of their work experience, a recent passport-size photo, and original academic and professional certifications for verification.

