IIT Delhi has most employable graduates, say GEURS rankings; check top 10 global universities here

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, produces the most employable graduates in the country, as per the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey(GEURS) report.
Published by Times Higher Education(THE), GEURS lists the top 250 universities around the world for producing employable graduates according to recruiters.
IIT Delhi was ranked 28th, being the only institute to make it in the top 50 of the list. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru emerged as the second Indian university in the rankings at the 58th position, followed by IIT-Bombay at 72.
The United States continues to lead, bagging the top three ranks at the global level, with Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) taking the top spot, followed by California Institute of Technology(CalTech), and then the Harvard University. Of the 250 universities in the list, 55 come from the US. Followed by France with 18 univiersities and the United Kingdom with 14.
The GEURS Top 10 universities producing most employable graduates are:
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
California Institute of Technology, United States
Harvard University, United States
University of Cambridge, UK
Stanford University, United States
University of Oxford, UK
The University of Tokyo, Japan
National University of Singapore, Singapore
Princeton University, United States
Yale University, United States
