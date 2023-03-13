IIT Delhi fest called off due to unruly crowd; Guru Randhawa responds on Insta

e-Paper Get App
As per the schedule, legendary singer Sonu Nigam and Popular singer Guru Randhawa were to perform on March 11 and March 12 respectively. However, the IIT Delhi administration cancelled both the live concerts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Guru randhawa responds on Insta and promised to come back soon | Guru Randhawa

New Delhi: "Rendezvous" the annual fest by IIT Delhi hosted singer Guru Randhawa on Saturday night but the show was cancelled due to the unruly behavior in the crowd. The live show was cancelled by the college authorities.

The IIT-Delhi fest, an extravaganza event organised by the college authorities from March 9 and till March 12 is considered one of the Asia’s largest cultural college fest.

Navi Mumbai: NMIMS presents an exciting edition of college-fest Tvaran
As per the HT media, the festive mood turned bitter and a crowd of more than 30,000 turned unruly. This was reportedly sparked after some attendees engaged in a scuffle, jumped over the barricades, fencing and even attempted to jump over the walls to reach the football grounds of the campus, where the stage was set up.

'Tenu suit suit karda' singer, Guru Randhawa in an instagram post said, "I deeply regret the abrupt cancellation of our concert at IIT Delhi today. Due to heavy crowding and stampede, we couldn’t make our way through the stage as per the authorities guidelines." He promised that he would come back soon and perform.

