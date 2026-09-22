IIT Delhi Faculty Forum Backs Prof Doolla, Raises Concerns Over Teacher Autonomy After Sahil Wakode Death Case | X

Mumbai: The developments following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have raised concerns among faculty members about their ability to conduct examinations and enforce academic rules without fear of public pressure, the IIT Delhi Faculty Forum said on Monday.

In a statement supporting IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the forum said the circumstances prevailing on the campus had created apprehension among teachers responsible for evaluating students and maintaining academic integrity.

Faculty Forum Raises Concerns Over Public Pressure

The forum criticised what it described as “mob-driven behaviour”, alleging that such pressure appeared to have influenced decision-making at IIT campuses in the recent past. It warned that the trend could have serious consequences for the wider education system.

Doolla was the invigilator during the mid-semester examination in which Wakode, a second-year BTech student, was allegedly found using a mobile phone. Wakode died by suicide in his hostel room later that day.

Forum Objects to Public Allegations Against Professor

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum maintained that Doolla had merely discharged his invigilation duties in accordance with IIT Bombay’s rules. It alleged that accusations had been made publicly against him without credible evidence and condemned the damage caused to his reputation.

The forum appealed to students, parents and the public to support teachers in carrying out their responsibilities and maintaining fairness across the IIT system. It also urged IIT Bombay to provide Doolla and his family with legal, financial and other institutional assistance.

Before issuing its statement, the forum expressed condolences to Wakode’s family and observed a two-minute silence in his memory.

Wakode’s parents have accused Doolla of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment. Mumbai Police registered an FIR based on their complaint, and the allegations remain under investigation.

Following three days of student protests, IIT Bombay relieved Doolla of his responsibilities as Dean of Administrative Affairs. He, however, continues to serve as a professor. Students have demanded his suspension from the faculty pending an independent inquiry.

The IIT Delhi forum’s intervention highlights growing differences within the academic community over the case. While students have demanded accountability and reforms to the institute’s grievance and mental-health systems, faculty members have raised concerns about action being taken against teachers before the investigation establishes the facts.

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