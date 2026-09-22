Maharashtra Teacher Recruitment: 4,390 Candidates Recommended In Converted Round Through Pavitra Portal | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department has released the converted-round merit list recommending 4,390 candidates for teacher and shikshan sevak posts through the Pavitra portal.

Appointments Cover Local Bodies and Private Schools

The recommendations have been issued against seats left vacant under parallel reservation categories after the first regular round of the recruitment process. The appointments cover schools administered by local self-government bodies and private institutions that opted for recruitment without interviews.

The recruitment is based on the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025, which was conducted online between May 27 and June 5, 2025. A total of 2,28,808 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 2,11,308 appeared. As many as 1,70,108 candidates completed the self-certification process.

Pavitra Portal Received Applications Between May and July

Advertisements for posts under both interview and non-interview categories were published on the Pavitra portal between May 1 and July 20, 2026. Eligible candidates submitted their preferences between August 6 and 16.

The first regular-round merit list, covering 13,119 vacancies under the non-interview category, was released on August 27. With another 4,390 recommendations in the converted round, the total number of candidates recommended so far has reached 17,509 against 19,754 advertised posts.

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Of the converted-round recommendations, 3,105 are for Zilla Parishad schools, 427 for municipal corporations, 527 for government schools under the Tribal Development Department, 324 for private educational institutions, five for municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and two for government Vidyaniketan schools.

Candidates can check their selection status through the official portal. The information has also been made available through individual candidate logins, while management-wise general merit lists can be downloaded from the website.

Document verification will be conducted from September 24 to 28. The process of issuing appointments through counselling is scheduled between October 5 and 9.

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