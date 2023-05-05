IIT Bombay to welcome 45 students from Punjab under centre's Yuva Sangam initiative

The IIT is also to organise interaction activities, sports events, and will provide Maharashtrian cuisine to the students visiting the campus in order to facilitate cultural exchange. | File(IIT-Bombay)

Mumbai: In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is to host 45 students from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, Punjab under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) ‘Yuva Sangam’ campaign.

The delegates will arrive in Mumbai on Sunday, 7th May 2023 and will be welcomed by the Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructure Affairs) Prof. S. Sudarshan at the Institute. The delegation from Punjab will reside in the IIT Bombay campus during May 7-12, 2023.

The students are to tour Mumbai during their weeklong stay and visit landmarks like the Bombay Stock Exchange, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Gateway of India, Kanheri Caves and the Vidhan Bhawan among other places. The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, is to address the delegates during an interaction session at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm on May 9.

The IIT is also to organise interaction activities, sports events, and will provide Maharashtrian cuisine to the students visiting the campus in order to facilitate cultural exchange.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, the Yuva Sangam programme envisages participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States & UTs of India. Maharashtra has been paired with Punjab. 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu will travel to NIT Jalandhar from May 12 to19, 2023.

The exposure tour will provide an immersive, multidimensional experience under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).