 Bhopal: 5-day Yuva Sangam Scheme at MANIT from May 14
Bhopal: 5-day Yuva Sangam Scheme at MANIT from May 14

Karnataka students to visit Mahakal, Vedh Shala, Sanchi; Tours, cultural, sports activities to be held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka will participate in Yuva Sangam Scheme under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The five-day event will be organised at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), the nodal agency of the event in the state. Nodal officer professor Ravi Dwivedi told Free Press a team of 50 students (age group 18-30) from the state would visit Karnataka from May 10-14. Similarly, 50 students from Karnataka will visit MP from May 14-18.

The students of Karnataka will visit tribal village Kankadiya near Bhopal and Waste Management Plant in Indore, Mahakal temple and Vedh Shala in Ujjain, Sanchi, Bhojpur and Udaigiri. They will also visit MP Tribal Museum, IGRMS and Upper Lake.

The students will plant saplings with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and meet Governor Mangubhai Patel. They will get a chance to meet well-known personalities of the state. They will take part in cultural and sports activities.

article-image

