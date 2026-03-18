IIT Bombay To Host Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit On March 21-22, Showcasing 137 Start-Ups

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will host the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit on March 21 and 22 at the IIT Bombay Research Park Foundation, bringing together start-ups, investors, policymakers and academic leaders from across the country.

137 Start-Ups Selected from Over 3,000 Applications

The two-day national event will showcase 137 deep-tech start-ups selected from over 3,000 applications, positioning it among the largest curated platforms for research-led innovation in India. About 12 of the startups belong to IIT-Bombay, while nationally all 13 IIT's are expected to participate. The pre-summit is part of the Bharat Innovates 2026 initiative, which aims to present India’s most promising technology ventures to a global audience.

The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, with a global showcase scheduled in France in June. The IIT Bombay event is expected to serve as a crucial national platform leading up to that international engagement.

Principal Scientific Adviser to Inaugurate Summit

The summit will be inaugurated by Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay Kumar Sood. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend, along with senior officials including Dr Vineet Joshi, Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dr Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale. Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of IIT Bombay’s Board of Governors, will also be present. Speaking ahead of the event, IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare highlighted the role of leading academic institutions in fostering innovation. He noted that IITs and IISc contributed significantly to evaluating and mentoring start-ups through their incubators and faculty networks.

The summit will feature start-up exhibitions, investor interactions and networking sessions with industry leaders and incubation experts. Institutions from across the IIT ecosystem will set up dedicated stalls showcasing live demonstrations, research initiatives and entrepreneurial programmes.

A key highlight will be start-up pitch sessions, where founders will present their ideas to investors and industry stakeholders. Reverse pitch sessions will also be held, allowing industry leaders to outline sectoral priorities and research challenges, encouraging collaboration.

The event will also host discussions on strengthening India’s deep-tech ecosystem, with a focus on scaling innovation and expanding global opportunities for research-driven ventures.

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