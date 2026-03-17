Bihar School Examination Board Begins Topper Verification For Class 10, 12 Exams 2026; Result Announcement Likely Soon

Bihar School Examination Board: The Bihar School Examination Board has initiated the topper verification procedure for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations of 2026.

According to the various media reports, the board is contacting the students who secured the highest marks in the respective examinations. These students are then invited to the board's headquarters for further verification. This is an important aspect of the result preparation procedure, which is carried out by the board on a regular basis. This is done to ensure that there are no discrepancies in the results.

Bihar School Examination Board: Topper verification underway

In the context of the result preparation procedure, it is expected that the candidates who secured the highest marks will be invited for further verification. This includes interviews with respect to the subjects, handwriting, and other aspects.

Bihar School Examination Board: Results expected soon

Although no official confirmation has been made by the board regarding the exact date of the result declaration, the ongoing verification process suggests that the declaration of the results is not far away. Keeping the past trends in mind, the declaration of the Intermediate (Class 12) results is expected first, followed by the declaration of the Matric (Class 10) results shortly after that.

Bihar School Examination Board: Exam details

The examinations for the Class 12 students were conducted this year from February 2 to February 13. The examinations for the Class 10 students were conducted from February 17 to February 25.

Bihar School Examination Board: Where to check results

Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official websites:

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students will need their roll code and roll number to log in. The online scorecard will include details such as subject-wise marks, total score and qualifying status.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites for Bihar Board results.

Step 2: Select the link for the BSEB Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Type in your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 6: Print or download the marksheet for your records.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to Check Marksheet via DigiLocker

Additionally, students can use DigiLocker to view their marksheets online:

Step 1: Go to results or launch the DigiLocker app.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your registered cellphone number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Use your mobile number to establish an account if you don't already have one.

Step 4: Look for the link to the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026.

Step 5: Type in your roll number and code.

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet.

With the topper verification process now in motion, students across Bihar are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results in the coming days.