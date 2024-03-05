IIT Bombay To Declare CEED 2023 Results on March 6

IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) tomorrow, March 6. Aspiring candidates can access their results on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Successful candidates in CEED can secure admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programs in design.

Here's how to check the result:

Step 1: Visit ceed.iitb.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link visible on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "CEED 2024 Result" link.

Step 4: Log in using your username and password.

Step 5: The result will display on the screen. Download and preserve the PDF format for future reference.

The authorities will soon publish the merit list, giving 25% weightage to Part A and 75% to Part B of the exam. Scorecards will be available for download from March 11 to June 12 and will remain valid for one year from the result declaration date.

Both CEED and UCEED exams were held on January 21 from 9 am to 12 pm, with the draft answer key for Part A released on January 23.

CEED serves as a qualifying exam for admission to MDes programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee, as well as PhD programs at various IITs and design schools.