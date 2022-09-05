IIT Bombay Techfest launches website for the upcoming edition |

IIT Bombay Techfest 2022-23 has launched its website for the upcoming edition, where the dates and the underwater theme was released. The website - www.techfest.org was released on September 3, Saturday.

IIT Bombay is all set to host its science and technology festival's 26th edition from December 16, 2022, to December 18, 2022. This year, Techfest is based on a theme called 'A Submerged Sojourn' which would focus on life under water. Techfest aims to take a deep dive into this abyssal mystery and explore the unfathomable possibilities that lie beneath our oceans.

The events schedule will soon be available on the website. However, here is a list of some of the major events:

Zonals:

Techfest will hold National Zonals Rounds in 5 locations, which is the most ever in the history of any college festival, to cater to and connect with lakhs of students beyond Maharashtra. The following is the schedule:

Jaipur : 2nd October 2022

Mumbai : 8th & 9th October 2022

Nagpur : 8th & 9th October 2022

Bangalore : 8th October 2022

Bhopal : 9th October 2022

The venues have been decided depending the convenience of students. Students from all parts of the country have been tried to call.

For more information, students can also visit www.techfest.org/competitions.

International competitions:

International micro mouse challenge: Participants will have to make a self-contained robot, a small mouse, that is capable of reaching the centre of the maze in the least possible time.

World Programming Challenge: Participants will be tested based on their problem-solving capacity and coding skills against some of the world's best programmers.

