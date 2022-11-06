IIT Bombay study circle asked to provide facts on lacking support for SC, ST students

IIT Bombay |

Mumbai: The National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued a notice in response to a complaint filed by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle at IIT Bombay.

The circle complained about the head counselor of IIT-B Student Wellness Centre, who held anti-reservation sentiments that led to a lack of mental health support for SC and ST students at the IIT.

"The students do not feel safe or comfortable going to talk about their mental health issues to such a person who is sharing their casteist views against a constitutional provision for representation of underrepresented communities. We are also attaching a post in her social media page where she is openly calling for ending of reservation which is still visible on her Facebook page even today," stated the petition filed by APPSC.

The commission has asked the APPSC study circle to submit the facts and information on the reported actions within 15 days of the notice being issued. If information is not submitted within the time frame specified, the commission may exercise civil court jurisdiction and summon a representative.

"Whereas a petition, the complaint has been received by the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes from the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, IIT Bombay dates 16.06.2022 as enclosed and commission has decided to investigate, inquire in to the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the constitution of India," stated the response filed by the NCST.

In a 2020 survey of 450 students, 85% said mental health problems were common at IIT-B, and 93% said mental health problems were real psychological problems. When asked about the possible causes of their mental health illness, 71.3% said academic pressure was the reason, and 52.2% said professional decisions were the cause.