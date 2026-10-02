IIT Bombay Students Begin Hunger Strike, Demand External Panel To Probe Sahil Wakode’s Death |

Mumbai: Students at IIT Bombay have demanded the dissolution of the internal committee investigating Sahil Wakode’s death, alleging that several members had publicly supported Professor Suryanarayana Doolla before the inquiry concluded. The demand forms a central part of their hunger strike, which began on Friday, October 2, after 14 days of campus protests.

Impartiality Of Inquiry Questioned

In their announcement, the students said the committee’s composition raised concerns about the impartiality of the investigation. They sought an independent external panel, with no current IIT Bombay employee or student among its members.

The protesters proposed that at least two individuals from among Bhalchandra Mungekar, Sukhadeo Thorat, P. Sainath and Ram Punyani be included in the reconstituted committee. They also demanded that its members have no previous allegations of caste-based discrimination against them.

Students Raise Apprehension Of Bias

The students’ objection centres on what they described as public expressions of support for Professor Doolla by members entrusted with examining the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. They argued that an external inquiry was necessary to address the resulting apprehension of bias.

Alongside restructuring the panel, the students demanded Doolla’s suspension from all responsibilities until the ongoing criminal investigation concludes and the resignation of director Shireesh Kedare over what they alleged were failures in the administration’s handling of the case.

Administration Accused Of Inaction

The announcement accused the administration of failing to formally respond to their demands despite two weeks of agitation. Students said assurances given during the protests remained unfulfilled and alleged attempts to intimidate protesters.

The hunger strike began on Gandhi Jayanti, with students invoking the institute’s stated commitment to peace, justice and equality. Their charter also seeks safe access to the campus for Sahil’s parents and protection against disciplinary action for students participating in the protest.

Meanwhile, dissent has emerged within the faculty over the Faculty Forum’s defence of Doolla. Six teachers, in an email to the director, sought withdrawal of the forum’s statements as representing the entire faculty.

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They questioned the forum’s endorsement of the professor’s conduct while the circumstances remained under investigation and said due process must apply equally to Sahil and his family. The teachers advocated an impartial, time-bound inquiry and preservation of evidence.

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, continued their hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding the arrest of Doolla and Kedare. On Friday students intensified their agitation after police denied permission for the parents to continue their protest at the venue over the weekend.

Sahil died by suicide on September 18. His family has alleged caste-based discrimination, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances of his death. The allegations remain under investigation.

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