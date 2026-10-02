NMC Reopens Eligibility Certificate Application Window; Candidates Can Apply Till October 7 |

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given candidates another opportunity to apply online for the Eligibility Certificate after some applicants reported technical issues while submitting their applications within the earlier deadline.

According to a public notice issued by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC on September 30, the online application window will reopen on October 1, 2026, at 10 am. Candidates will be able to submit their applications till October 7, 2026, up to 6 pm.

The additional opportunity follows representations received from candidates who were unable to complete their applications during the earlier application period, which was scheduled to close on September 30.

NMC Eligibility Certificate: Where To Apply

Candidates seeking the Eligibility Certificate can submit their applications through the NMC’s online portal.

The application portal will open on October 1 at 10 am and close on October 7 at 6 pm.

The NMC has advised candidates not to wait until the last date and to complete the application process at the earliest.

https://nmc.org.in/whats-new/download/1872

Incomplete applications to be rejected

The NMC has also cautioned applicants to fill in the application form carefully. It stated that incomplete applications will not be processed and will be summarily rejected.

The commission further said that the Eligibility Certificate issuance process involves multiple checks to determine whether an applicant meets the eligibility requirements under the regulations currently in force.

Candidates have therefore been advised to provide all required information accurately to avoid deficiencies and repeated communication during the processing of their applications.

The NMC has also asked applicants to regularly check their registered email IDs and the online portal for further updates.

The additional application window has been opened specifically for candidates who could not submit their applications earlier, including those who faced technical difficulties during the previous application period.