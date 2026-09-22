 IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Inspects Campus, Likely To Record Parents’ Statements
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Inspects Campus, Likely To Record Parents’ Statements

IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Inspects Campus, Likely To Record Parents’ Statements

Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death of an IIT Bombay student and inspected the campus, sources said. The second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering died by suicide in his hostel room on Friday evening. Investigators are also likely to record statements of his parents as part of the probe.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Inspects Campus, Likely To Record Parents’ Statements
IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Inspects Campus, Likely To Record Parents’ Statements | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In connection with the IIT Bombay student suicide case, a team of the Mumbai Crime Branch visited the institute campus and inspected the spot, sources said. The Crime Branch is also likely to record the statements of the deceased student’s parents as part of the investigation.

Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation

The probe is being conducted under the guidance of ACP Dharampal Bansode, sources said. A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide in his hostel room on Friday evening, after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination earlier in the day.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has now taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Read Also
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Orders United India Insurance To Pay ₹70 Lakh For Burnt BMW Claim...
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Orders United India Insurance To Pay ₹70 Lakh For Burnt BMW Claim...

The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room. IIT Bombay expressed deep sorrow over the student's death and said it was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the appropriate authorities. Further details are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source