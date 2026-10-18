IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode's Parents Taken To Azad Maidan Police Station As Cops Clear Month-Long Protest Site |

Mumbai: A month after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide, Mumbai Police on Sunday brought his parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, to Azad Maidan police station while they were at a protest site near the Powai IIT institute’s main gate along with students demanding justice for their son. The police also cleared and demolished the temporary protest site where students had been demonstrating for the past month.

Parents Visit Campus To Pay Tribute

The Wakode couple had visited the IIT Bombay campus on Sunday to pay homage to Sahil on the occasion of the first month of his death anniversary. During the visit, his father also submitted a letter to the institute’s Registrar. According to police sources, the Wakode couple was taken to Azad Maidan police station at around 4 pm and left for home at around 6 pm.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, DCP Manish Kalwania said protests are not permitted at Azad Maidan on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the Azad Maidan police have granted the Wakode family permission to stage a protest at the designated site on Monday.

Earlier, around 10 students were detained from the protest site before Sahil’s parents arrived. They were released shortly afterwards and returned to join the demonstration in support of the family.During the clearance of the protest site, around 16 students present there were allegedly forcibly taken away in a police van. The students detained during the operation were subsequently released.

The protest had been continuing near IIT Bombay’s main gate for the past month following Sahil’s death on September 18. Students and his family have been seeking answers from the institute over the circumstances surrounding his death.

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