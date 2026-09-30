IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Seek Police Protection Over Fears Of Pressure During Probe | File pic.

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have sought immediate police protection, expressing fears of pressure and intimidation while pursuing the investigation into their son’s death. Their request comes as public representatives visited the family’s protest site on Wednesday and expressed support for their demand for justice.

Lawyer Submits Protection Request To Police Officials

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, representing Sahil’s father Ravindra Wakode, submitted a letter dated September 29 to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the joint commissioners of police overseeing law and order and crime. The representation seeks security for Ravindra and his wife, Sonali, at their residence and during travel connected with the investigation and legal proceedings.

Sahil, a second-year Scheduled Caste student at IIT Bombay, died in his hostel on September 18. According to the representation, an FIR was registered at Powai police station the following day under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, concerning abetment of suicide, and Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is with the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Detection Unit-I.

Family Raises Concerns Over Named Individuals

The representation identifies IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla among those named in the case. It states that the family fears their positions and perceived influence could expose the parents to pressure or intimidation. These concerns are the family’s apprehensions.

The family said its concerns intensified after news channels broadcast CCTV footage relating to Sahil’s examination on September 23. According to the letter, the source of the disclosure remains unknown. Ravindra has also raised the issue before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Protection Sought To Prevent Interference

The parents have requested preventive security before any untoward incident occurs, saying they fear possible attempts to obstruct their pursuit of the case or interfere with evidence.

Their lawyer has invoked Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in support of the protection request, citing safeguards for victims, dependants and witnesses against intimidation, coercion and threats of violence.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra social justice minister Rajkumar Badole, MLA Amin Patel, Jaideep Kawade and Mahadev Jankar visited the protest site on September 30 and met Sahil’s parents, according to an update issued on behalf of the family.

The representatives expressed solidarity with the parents, who reiterated their demand for a fair, impartial and speedy investigation, followed by action in accordance with the law against anyone found responsible.

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