IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death Probe: Crime Branch Records 40 Statements, Awaits Professor Suryanarayana Doolla’s Deposition

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death Probe: Crime Branch Records 40 Statements, Awaits Professor Doolla’s Deposition | LinkedIn

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded statements of around 40 people in connection with the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, a police official said.

Parents, Students And Hostel Staff Questioned

The statements recorded so far include those of Wakode’s parents, fellow students, hostel staff and other persons associated with the case. However, the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was booked for alleged abetment of suicide, is yet to be recorded.

As part of the investigation, the Crime Branch has sent two mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet belonging to Wakode to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. Investigators are working to unlock and retrieve the data from the devices, which police believe could provide important clues about the events preceding his death.

FIR Registered After Father’s Complaint

The Powai Police had registered an FIR against Professor Doolla following a complaint lodged by Wakode’s father.

According to the father’s statement, during their last meeting, Sahil allegedly told him that Doolla had been subjecting him to casteist abuse for around three months, allegedly at the behest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare. He had also reportedly expressed fear of being implicated in a false case.

Sahil Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found dead hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

His parents, who have been on hunger strike at Azad Maidan for the past three days, have alleged caste discrimination against their son and are demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and Kedare.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay board has constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. Police said they are examining witness statements, technical evidence and other aspects of the case before proceeding further.

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