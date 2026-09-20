IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Exam Incident; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe Into Circumstances |

Mumbai: A second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay died by suicide in his hostel room on Friday evening, after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination earlier in the day. The case is now being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has taken over the probe into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Student Allegedly Used Phone During Examination

According to IIT Bombay, the student was found using a mobile phone in the examination hall during an examination. He had reportedly uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against the student following the incident. The matter was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.

IIT Bombay expressed deep sorrow over the student's death and said the institute was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident.The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the appropriate authorities. Further details are awaited.

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