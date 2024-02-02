IIT Bombay Releases Final Answer Key For CEED And UCEED 2024 Exams | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the final answer key for Part-A of the CEED and UCEED 2024 Exams. Candidates who took he test can now retrieve the answer key from the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

After the release of the final answer key for the design entrance exam, IIT Bombay has also made the question papers available for both exams. Candidates are able to access and download the final answer key and question papers to assess their performance and review their responses.

To access the final answer keys for CEED and UCEED 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Look for the link related to the UCEED or CEED final answer key 2024 on the homepage.

3. Review the UCEED or CEED answer keys presented on the screen.

4. Download the full set of answer keys and compare them with the marked answers.

The UCEED 2024 exam paper was split into two sections, each worth 300 points. Part A included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). For every correct answer, four marks were awarded.

If three out of four correct options were chosen, three marks were given. Selecting two accurate options earned two marks. Choosing multiple options, with two or more being correct, resulted in one mark. Leaving a question unanswered led to zero points, while marking an incorrect response deducted one mark.