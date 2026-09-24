IIT Bombay Postpones Mid-Sem Exams Again, Plans New SOPs After Student's Death | File Pic

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has postponed its mid-semester examinations once again following the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, with the exams now scheduled to be held in October.

The institute had earlier rescheduled the mid-semester examinations to September 26 after postponing them following Wakode’s death on September 18. The latest revision means students will have to appear for the examinations under new standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines that are expected to be framed by a committee constituted by the institute.

Examination schedule revised

The decision comes amid protests by students and demands for a review of examination procedures and disciplinary mechanisms following Wakode’s death. Wakode, a second-year BTech student in Energy Science and Engineering, died after an incident during an examination in which he was suspected of using a mobile phone and ChatGPT.

IIT Bombay had said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode and that the instructor and head of department had spoken to and counselled him following the examination incident.

Committee to review case

The institute has since constituted a 10-member high-level committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was involved in the examination incident, has also been sent on leave.

The revised examination schedule is expected to be aligned with the recommendations and procedures prescribed by the newly constituted committee. The move is also likely to bring renewed attention to how examination malpractice cases are handled and how students are informed about disciplinary procedures.

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Investigation continues

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. His parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination and harassment at the institute, allegations that IIT Bombay has denied. The institute has said that Wakode had not approached its SC/ST cell with a complaint in recent months.

The parents have also demanded action against those they hold responsible for their son’s death and staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

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