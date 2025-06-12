IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn

IIT Bombay introduces online ePGD in IC Design to boost semiconductor skills in India | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Thursday announced the launch of a new online e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Integrated Circuits (IC) Design in Practice, in collaboration with edtech platform Simplilearn.

The 12-month programme is aimed at equipping engineering graduates and professionals with advanced skills in semiconductor technology and IC design.

Developed by the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay, the diploma will cover key areas including digital, analogue and mixed-signal design flows, RF and MMIC circuit design, and SerDes circuit design. On successful completion of seven courses and 36 credits, learners will be awarded a diploma from IIT Bombay.

“With these initiatives, we are moving closer to delivering specialised training in IC design, strengthening technical knowledge of learners,” said Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay.

“This will enable professionals to advance their careers in semiconductor technology and explore emerging opportunities in high-performance computing and wireless communications.”

The initiative, according to the institute, comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a global semiconductor hub, with increasing investment in full-stack chip development. The programme is designed to be fully online, allowing participants to access world-class education while balancing professional commitments.

Commenting on the partnership, Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, “Earning an e-Postgraduate Diploma in IC Design from IIT Bombay is not just an academic milestone but a mark of excellence, signifying world-class education and industry-relevant expertise.”